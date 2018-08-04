Hillenbrand (HI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 19247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 366,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.