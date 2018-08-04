Hillenbrand (HI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 19247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.
The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.
