Hillenbrand (HI) Given a $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) received a $62.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hillenbrand opened at $52.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,657,000 after purchasing an additional 381,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,752 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 112,713 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 269,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

