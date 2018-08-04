Hikari Power Ltd Reduces Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Express Scripts makes up about 0.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Express Scripts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Express Scripts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its position in Express Scripts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRX. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

