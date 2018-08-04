Hikari Power Ltd Buys Shares of 5,300 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.