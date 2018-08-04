Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 71.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,599 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,968 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Henry Gomez sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $223,250.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $3,834,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,581.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,576,070 shares of company stock worth $105,025,035. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.98 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

