Hess Corp. (HES) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays cut Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, KLR Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

