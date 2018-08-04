Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

