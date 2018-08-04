Hercules Capital (HTGC) Issues Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Hercules Capital traded up $0.04, hitting $13.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,037. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

