Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY18 guidance at $4.03-4.14 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Henry Schein opened at $80.23 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.76.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

