Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.40 ($18.12).

Hellofresh traded up €0.24 ($0.28), hitting €14.35 ($16.88), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 321,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.86 ($10.42) and a one year high of €14.00 ($16.47).

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

