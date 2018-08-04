Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Heidrick & Struggles International opened at $41.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $788.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

