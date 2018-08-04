Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €3.60 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.37 ($3.97).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €2.38 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €2.23 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of €3.62 ($4.26).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

