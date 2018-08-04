Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.40

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 4477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,531 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $331,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $168,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,623,980 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

