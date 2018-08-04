Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $43.05. 58,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 208,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.51.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Barkett acquired 3,597 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $99,457.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,901.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,414 shares of company stock valued at $41,314,622. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

