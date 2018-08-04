Head to Head Review: Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Trinity Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $771.40 million 3.99 $21.80 million $1.05 41.90 Trinity Biotech $99.14 million 0.98 -$40.27 million N/A N/A

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics 17.67% 9.52% 6.82% Trinity Biotech -41.88% 3.59% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myriad Genetics and Trinity Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 2 5 3 0 2.10 Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $35.30, indicating a potential downside of 19.77%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Trinity Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research industries. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

