Head to Head Review: Cavium (CAVM) vs. SUMCO Corp/ADR (SUOPY)

Cavium (NASDAQ: CAVM) and SUMCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavium and SUMCO Corp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavium $984.02 million 6.14 -$68.85 million $0.08 1,077.88 SUMCO Corp/ADR $2.32 billion 2.69 $240.45 million N/A N/A

SUMCO Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cavium.

Risk & Volatility

Cavium has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMCO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cavium does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cavium and SUMCO Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavium -6.12% 6.16% 2.98% SUMCO Corp/ADR 13.04% 13.62% 7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cavium and SUMCO Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavium 0 8 5 0 2.38 SUMCO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cavium presently has a consensus target price of $79.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Cavium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cavium is more favorable than SUMCO Corp/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Cavium shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cavium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUMCO Corp/ADR beats Cavium on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications. Its products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance, as well as a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management, secure connectivity, network perimeter protection, and deep packet inspection. The company sells software subscriptions of embedded Linux operating system, related development tools, application software stacks, and support and professional services. It offers its products under the OCTEON, OCTEON Fusion-M, OCTEON XL, OCTEON TX, LiquidIO, LiquidSecurity, NITROX, ThunderX, ThunderX2, Xpliant, and XPA, as well as QLogic and FastLinQ names. Cavium, Inc. primarily sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and mega data centers directly or through their contract manufacturers, as well as through channels and original design manufacturers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SUMCO Corp/ADR Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers, as well as polycrystalline silicon. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005. SUMCO Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

