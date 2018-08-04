Head to Head Contrast: OFS Capital (OFS) & THL Credit (TCRD)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OFS Capital and THL Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $33.43 million 4.67 $7.90 million $1.28 9.14 THL Credit $78.77 million 3.30 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.58

OFS Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OFS Capital and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00

OFS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. THL Credit has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than OFS Capital.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. OFS Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 19.01% 8.71% 4.55% THL Credit -9.01% 10.84% 5.92%

Summary

THL Credit beats OFS Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.