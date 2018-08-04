Head-To-Head Contrast: Atlas Financial (AFH) & TCP Capital (TCPC)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ: AFH) and TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend. TCP Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Atlas Financial and TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.98 million 0.45 -$38.81 million ($3.62) -2.32 TCP Capital $175.97 million 4.97 $90.61 million $1.99 7.47

TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial. Atlas Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 TCP Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Atlas Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Atlas Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Financial is more favorable than TCP Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCP Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -16.63% -38.43% -9.46% TCP Capital 45.28% 11.94% 6.49%

Summary

TCP Capital beats Atlas Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investments may include an equity component and may make equity investments directly. It intends to focus on privately negotiated investments in debt of middle-market companies. It may make investments of all kinds and at all levels of the capital structure, including in equity interests, such as preferred or common stock and warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments. As of December 31, 2016, its investment portfolio consisted of 90 portfolio companies. Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC is the investment manager and advisor of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.