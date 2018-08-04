Head to Head Comparison: Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) and Williams Partners (WPZ)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: RMP) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Williams Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Williams Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.27 $177.97 million N/A N/A Williams Partners $8.01 billion 5.66 $871.00 million $1.65 28.18

Williams Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rice Midstream Partners and Williams Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 3 0 2.25 Williams Partners 0 5 12 0 2.71

Rice Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Williams Partners has a consensus price target of $44.74, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Williams Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Partners has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Williams Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Williams Partners pays out 149.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rice Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Williams Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61% Williams Partners 8.49% 5.93% 3.07%

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Williams Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. The Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco interstate natural gas pipeline that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern seaboard; and natural gas gathering, processing and treating, crude oil production handling, and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deep-water areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This segment also operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and treating assets in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment also operates NGL and natural gas marketing business, and storage facilities. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines system providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use. WPZ GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Williams Gas Pipeline Company, LLC.

