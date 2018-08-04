Head-To-Head Comparison: LendingClub (LC) & Liquidity Services (LQDT)

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LendingClub alerts:

83.0% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LendingClub and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $574.54 million 2.87 -$153.83 million ($0.17) -23.12 Liquidity Services $270.02 million 0.83 -$39.18 million ($0.98) -7.09

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LendingClub and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 8 6 0 2.43 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

LendingClub presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 45.14%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Risk and Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -25.79% -5.62% -1.15% Liquidity Services -12.72% -19.31% -12.17%

Summary

LendingClub beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans. The company also provides an opportunity to the investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.