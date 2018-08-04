Head-To-Head Comparison: Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) & Seabridge Gold (SA)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE: HMY) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. Harmony Gold Mining pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $1.42 billion 0.51 $17.00 million $0.21 7.81 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million ($0.14) -83.57

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 1 0 2.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.96, indicating that its share price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A -3.28% -3.02%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

