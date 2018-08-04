Head-To-Head Comparison: First Defiance Financial (FDEF) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $148.18 million 4.39 $32.26 million $1.75 18.23 Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 3.45 $12.00 million N/A N/A

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Defiance Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 26.66% 11.19% 1.40% Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.13% 10.81% 1.05%

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

