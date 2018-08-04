Head-To-Head Analysis: Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) & Valero Energy Partners (VLP)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) and Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners and Valero Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70 Valero Energy Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56

Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $28.55, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Valero Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Valero Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Valero Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 70.78% -300.60% 23.22% Valero Energy Partners 46.87% 114.77% 16.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Valero Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $470.10 million 10.32 $372.60 million $1.28 16.94 Valero Energy Partners $452.01 million 5.86 $238.43 million $2.77 13.53

Shell Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Valero Energy Partners. Valero Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Valero Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Valero Energy Partners pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Valero Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy Partners has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Valero Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Valero Energy Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline. The company also has interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana; and a 105-mile Odyssey pipeline system, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. In addition, it has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 70-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and a 89-mile crude oil Endymion pipeline system that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The company's refined products pipeline systems consist of 160-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals; and Explorer pipeline system, an 1,830-mile common carrier petroleum products pipeline system, which extends from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St. Charles logistics system, the Corpus Christi logistics system, and the Meraux logistics system located in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Valero Energy Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Valero Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation.

