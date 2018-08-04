Head to Head Analysis: Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $133.21 million 12.26 $71.39 million $1.36 19.09 Manhattan Bridge Capital $5.92 million 10.89 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 59.38% 14.59% 7.21% Manhattan Bridge Capital 57.31% 16.28% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.