Head to Head Analysis: BCB Bancorp (BCBP) versus Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.32% 0.78% Brookline Bancorp 19.97% 8.53% 1.03%

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.60 $9.98 million $0.92 15.98 Brookline Bancorp $295.22 million 4.92 $50.51 million $0.80 22.63

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brookline Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Given BCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats BCB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides cash management, investment advisory, and online banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

