HCP (HCP) PT Set at $28.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

HCP (NYSE:HCP) received a $28.00 target price from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

HCP traded up $0.78, reaching $26.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,387,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,819. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,082,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,365,000 after buying an additional 3,509,889 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after buying an additional 1,866,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,762,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 1,438,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,115,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 1,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

