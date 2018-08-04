HB Fuller Co (FUL) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.91% of HB Fuller worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 151,615 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,896,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,295,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 641,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 37,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $123,618.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,420.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

FUL stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.06 million. analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.80%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

