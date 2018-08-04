Hays plc (HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 187.14 ($2.46).

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

HAS stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 196.40 ($2.58). 2,346,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.71).

Hays plc operates as a specialist recruitment company in the Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector.

