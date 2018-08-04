Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $685.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.52 million.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 423,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,243. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $332,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.