Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.11).

A number of research firms have commented on HSTG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.39) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.40)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities began coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on the stock.

LON:HSTG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 245.40 ($3.22). 435,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.42).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

