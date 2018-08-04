Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,347,000. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 573,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,280,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $28.86 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

