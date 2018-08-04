Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Reliant Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,129,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Dellinger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $428,174 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp opened at $27.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

