Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 30,290 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 365,438 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,311,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 140,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital opened at $8.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.