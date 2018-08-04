Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,411 Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of Copa opened at $95.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.44. Copa had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.