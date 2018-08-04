Harris Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (HRS)

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harris in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Harris’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. Harris has a 52-week low of $116.38 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

