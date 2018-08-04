Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HQCL. BidaskClub raised Hanwha Q Cells from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanwha Q Cells from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Hanwha Q Cells from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Hanwha Q Cells in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ HQCL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.03. Hanwha Q Cells has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Hanwha Q Cells had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.19%. equities analysts predict that Hanwha Q Cells will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

