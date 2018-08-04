Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2898105408845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded up $0.23, reaching $19.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a current ratio of 38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.40%. analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 877,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Osgood acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,976.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.