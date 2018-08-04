Hancock Holding (HBHC) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 235,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock alerts:

In other Hancock news, Director James H. Horne sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $214,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

HBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hancock to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of Hancock opened at $51.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Hancock Holding has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.