Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Up 11.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) shares shot up 11.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20. 10,321,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 4,019,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 135.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HK shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,968 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 392,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $604.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 4.12.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

