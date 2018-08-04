Halcon Resources (HK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.8523087293663 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE HK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,700. Halcon Resources has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 4.12.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 135.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

