GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $235.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- traded down $3.31, hitting $130.50, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 233,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 1,516.94%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

