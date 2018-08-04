Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Data (FDC)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Guggenheim currently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Data from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

First Data opened at $23.94 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and sold 149,412 shares worth $2,948,548. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

