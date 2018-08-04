Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $116,000 Position in MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MediciNova by 9.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of MediciNova opened at $9.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

