Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $163,000 in Qudian Inc – (QD) Stock

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Qudian by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,044,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. All Stars Investment Ltd increased its stake in Qudian by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 927,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 477,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP increased its stake in Qudian by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 325,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.67 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Qudian in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qudian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

