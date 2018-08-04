GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media coverage about GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GRIFOLS S A/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.997739197414 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

GRFS stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 17.78%. equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

