Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Trading Down 10.1%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 1,423,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 276,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

GLRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Brendan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,648.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard R. Goldberg purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,275.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

