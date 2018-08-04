Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. opened at $32.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.02 million, a PE ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.93 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $749,180.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $624,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.