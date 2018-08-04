Granite Oil (GXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 12350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. Granite Oil had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

