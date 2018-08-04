Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education opened at $117.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $122.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.