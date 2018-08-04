Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Posts Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy traded down $0.02, hitting $3.36, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 868,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,356. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.